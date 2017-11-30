The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man charged after a Range Rover was attacked with a pickaxe in Mirfield has had the case against him dismissed.

Armed police were called over the incident at Calder Road in Lower Hopton on June 14.

Bradley Lynch, 47, was accused of embedding the pickaxe into his boss’s vehicle during a row at a disused building being converted into apartments.

Lynch, of James Street in Elland, was arrested and charged with using or threatening unlawful violence.

When he failed to show up for his first hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in August, a district judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

He later appeared in custody and entered a not guilty plea to the offence of affray.

Today (Nov 30) magistrates sitting at the Huddersfield court agreed to withdraw the case against him.

The Crown Prosecution Service had formally offered no evidence when key prosecution witnesses failed to attend for the trial.