National law firm Simpson Millar has donated £15,000 of unclaimed client funds to Huddersfield road safety charity Brake.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) allows law firms to donate residual client account balances so long as certain criteria are met.

With those funds now totalling over £80,000 the firm asked employees to nominate their favourite charities, from where a dedicated committee chose a final five to divide the funds between.

Brake is a charity dedicated to preventing the tragedy of road deaths, to making the streets safer and to supporting people affected by road traffic incidents.

Abi Smith from Brake says: “The donation from Simpson Millar was the most amazing surprise, and completely unexpected. This amazing donation will feed into a whole range of initiatives including our work in schools and with the police. In 2016 our free phone helpline dedicated more than 1,900 hours supporting those most effected by road crashes and our community engagement projects reached over 285,000 children across the UK. Simpson Millar’s donation goes an incredibly long way in continuing this vital work.”

Rose Gibson from Simpson Millar says: “Five people a day are killed on UK roads and over 60 are seriously injured. In the wake of road traffic incidents comes the most horrendous grief. Lives are changed forever. Brake does an amazing job in raising awareness of road safety – something we know makes a real, measurable difference.

“This is a charity that saves lives by preventing serious incidents, and that is most definitely worth supporting.”