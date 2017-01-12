Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A key organisation supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse wants to encourage more lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people to use its services.

Kirklees-based Pennine Domestic Violence Group (PDVG) has received funding through the West Yorkshire Police Crime Commissioner Safer Communities Fund for a one-year pilot project by specialist worker Becky Wakefield, who has worked for many years addressing inequalities faced by LGBT people.

Initial work has focused on ways to increase referrals and remove the barriers which deter LGBT victims of domestic abuse from seeking help. Becky is also looking at how PDVG’s organisational practices could be made more appropriate for LGBT communities.

PDVG director Rebecca Hirst said: “We are acutely aware that LGBT people do not access support when experiencing domestic abuse – despite estimates that one in four will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lives.

“Domestic violence and abuse is an issue which requires sensitivity, care and specialist support. PDVG aims to design services and systems that are built around the needs of the most vulnerable people at risk, who includes LGBT victims of domestic violence and abuse.”

Becky said: “It’s about raising awareness and increasing referrals. Domestic violence and abuse in the LGBT community is occurring in Kirklees. Research shows that some LGBT people will seek help from family and friends or through private counsellors and whilst some help is better than none, it is not specialist. PDVG is specialist.”

Research has identified several reasons why individuals do not access services, including how some LGBT people do not recognise their experience as abuse because they see domestic violence and abuse as only occurring in heterosexual interpersonal relationships with the male being the perpetrator of the abuse.

Others who have experienced hate crime or prejudice may view the abuse they suffer as something they must tolerated and live with. Others have a sense of loyalty to how LGBT people might be perceived if they are perpetrating abuse in a society that misrepresents LGBT people negatively.

There can also be issues of trust. Fear of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia on the part of service providers is a significant barrier while others have difficulty in “coming out” to anyone other than the partner who is abusing them and fear they won’t be taken seriously or that services won’t understand.

Becky said LGBT people do have healthy safe relationships. However, some are abusive and domestic abuse within a family can be directly as a result of the family member’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Email b.wakefield@pdvg.co.uk. If you are experiencing domestic abuse contact the 24-hour PDVG helpline 0800 052 7222. In emergencies dial 999.