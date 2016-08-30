Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Cash crisis at Lindley Parish Church as collection plates receive less

  • By

Church could face £20,000 deficit and is appealing to churchgoers for help

Roger Carter's view of St Stephen's Church, Lindley, after the demolition of the Oakmead centre

Lindley Parish Church is facing a cash deficit.

St Stephen’s, on Lidget Street, Lindley, is struggling with finances due to a decrease in the cash received at collections.

“There has been an increase in regular giving (through envelopes or standing order) which is truly to be celebrated,’’ reports the vicar Rachel Firth, along with the treasurer, warden team and parochial church council, ‘‘but the decrease in other collections is wiping out any impact this increase might have made.

“We will be looking at stewardship and giving again in September – but we could potentially be looking at a £20,000 deficit at the end of this year if we don’t have a significant increase in giving and fundraising in the second six months of the year.’’

The vicar and management team appealed in the parish magazine for church members to give one-off donations, set up monthly standing orders and increase the amount given on a regular basis.

The church is also appealing for people to be a baptism volunteer to help support families who are preparing for baptism or to be a wedding buddy. And you don’t even need to be married!

Huddersfield Heritage Open Days: Six sites you MUST explore

“Singles or couples are wanted to support couples who are preparing for marriage here,’’ says Rev Rachel.

People are also needed to roll up their sleeves and paint the community room.

Re-plastering has taken place and an army of people willing to paint walls and woodwork are now required.

Come with a paint roller, brush or some sandpaper on Saturday, September 17, from 9am.

Email the Rev Rachel at vicaroflindley@hotmail.co.uk

Today's top stories

Woman hurt in Flockton crash Prestige cars clean up begins Save A&E, says man who nearly died Storthes Hall memories
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Heritage Open Days: Six sites you MUST explore

Huddersfield's Heritage Open Days

From Sikh Temples to crypts and a military museum you might not have realised existed

Related Tags

Organisations
Huddersfield Parish Church
Places
Lindley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton
  1. Flockton
    UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash
  2. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Don't shut HRI's A&E says man who nearly died
  3. Mirfield
    Clean up operation underway after blaze at Mirfield Prestige cars
  4. Storthes Hall
    What was it like to work at Storthes Hall? Ex worker Brian Haigh looks back
  5. Honley
    Thieves rip front off fast response paramedic car putting it out of action for weeks

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent