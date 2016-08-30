Roger Carter's view of St Stephen's Church, Lindley, after the demolition of the Oakmead centre

Lindley Parish Church is facing a cash deficit.

St Stephen’s, on Lidget Street, Lindley, is struggling with finances due to a decrease in the cash received at collections.

“There has been an increase in regular giving (through envelopes or standing order) which is truly to be celebrated,’’ reports the vicar Rachel Firth, along with the treasurer, warden team and parochial church council, ‘‘but the decrease in other collections is wiping out any impact this increase might have made.

“We will be looking at stewardship and giving again in September – but we could potentially be looking at a £20,000 deficit at the end of this year if we don’t have a significant increase in giving and fundraising in the second six months of the year.’’

The vicar and management team appealed in the parish magazine for church members to give one-off donations, set up monthly standing orders and increase the amount given on a regular basis.

The church is also appealing for people to be a baptism volunteer to help support families who are preparing for baptism or to be a wedding buddy. And you don’t even need to be married!

Huddersfield Heritage Open Days: Six sites you MUST explore

“Singles or couples are wanted to support couples who are preparing for marriage here,’’ says Rev Rachel.

People are also needed to roll up their sleeves and paint the community room.

Re-plastering has taken place and an army of people willing to paint walls and woodwork are now required.

Come with a paint roller, brush or some sandpaper on Saturday, September 17, from 9am.

Email the Rev Rachel at vicaroflindley@hotmail.co.uk