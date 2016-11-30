Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crumbling roads could be fixed sooner than planned thanks to a cash boost.

Kirklees Council has received an extra £452,000 towards road repairs – boosting its budget by 70%.

The money was allocated in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

At £53 per hole it is estimated 8,500 additional potholes could be filled in.

A council spokesperson said the money would be filtered in to the general road repair budget.

The six figure hand out comes after years of huge cuts to road maintenance budgets.

The council has previously revealed its entire pothole repair budget this year is just £650,000.

It is thought Kirklees road repairs backlog is in the region of £75m.

The government’s Pothole Fund gave £7.3m to Yorkshire authorities to fix the region’s crumbling roads.