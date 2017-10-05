Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A store has remained closed all day after thieves tried to steal a cash machine in a daring smash and grab raid.

The intruders broke into the Central England Co-operative, (CEC), store on Holmfirth Road in New Mill and tried, but failed, to remove the ATM.

A CEC spokesman said today: “We can confirm that an incident took place this morning at our New Mill food store while it was closed. Offenders gained entry to the store, damaging a door in the process, as part of a failed attempt to try and remove the internal ATM.

“The store is currently closed while police investigations continue and work is being undertaken to ensure that the building is structurally secure.

“At present we cannot say when we will be able to open the store again for trading. We thank customers and colleagues for their support and patience during this time.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident occurred at 2.40am when the suspects forced their way into a commercial premises. Once inside the suspects are believed to have attempted to remove the cash machine from the building using a vehicle, before the machine became stuck. The offenders then made off from the scene empty-handed.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should contact police on 101, quoting Crime Reference 13170460513.