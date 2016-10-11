Cash pot for road improvements from Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds

Councillors have given £130,000 to progress ideas for road improvements with thousands of new homes in the pipeline — but it could be 2021 before it happens.

Members of West Yorkshire’s Combined Authority – an authority of the five West Yorkshire councils – has given the go-ahead for £130,000 to progress ideas, which is in addition to £80,000 originally earmarked.

The project – dubbed M2D2L – will see changes to roads from Mirfield through Dewsbury to Leeds, taking in the A653 Leeds Road and B6128 Owl Lane at Shaw Cross. There could also be changes to Dewsbury Ring Road.

An agenda for the WYCA says it’s at ‘Mandate Approval’ stage, the first stage which is to define a problem and state why a project needs to be developed to address it.

It would need to pass through three further stages – and have millions of pounds committed to it – before any road improvements can actually begin.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “Kirklees and Leeds councils have been finalising the details of the Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds highway scheme.

Dewsbury Ring Road in line for road improvements.

“At this early stage in the design process this means identifying existing highway issues where improvement schemes may bring about positive change.

“These improvements are not in any detail, they are simply ideas and concepts at the moment.

“The corridor improvements we are currently considering are area-wide highway and public transport, cyclist and pedestrian improvements to address local congestion issues and the impact of a potential large housing allocation in South Dewsbury/Ravensthorpe.

“There will also be improvements along the A653 Leeds to Dewsbury corridor, in particular the possible reconfiguration of the junction of the A653 and the B6128 Shaw Cross to improve bus and car journey times between Dewsbury and Leeds and to accommodate potential further development in that area.”

Kirklees is currently producing its new Local Plan which earmarks land for development. About 7,000 new homes are earmarked for land around the A653 at Chidswell, Dewsbury, and off the A644 Huddersfield Road at Ravensthorpe, so alterations to the highway are needed.

The authority’s report adds: “Housing development on this scale is amongst the largest housing proposals in the City Region.”

And in addition to the development plans for Kirklees, Leeds is looking at land on its side of the border for 1,000 new homes and massive plots for employment land.