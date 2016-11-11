Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees’ cash-strapped NHS will be expected to save £208m under a controversial Government overhaul of the health service.

The borough, which includes Huddersfield and North Kirklees, will be expected to make these savings by 2021 under the Department of Health’s Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) programme.

The figure was published in a draft of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP).

Under the plan the region will be expected to make substantial savings to prevent a recurring bill of £1.07bn every year from 2021. The region’s NHS budget is currently around £4.3bn.

The STP plan, designed to make the NHS more sustainable, has sparked concern and anger among Kirklees councillors.

Kirklees cabinet member for health, Clr Viv Kendrick, said the figure was ‘terrifying.’

Clr Kendrick said: “For the first time in living memory the NHS is having to face demand without sufficient resources to meet that demand.”

She added: “The funding is nowhere near enough to deliver the services.

“It’s like they’re saying don’t get ill or old.”

Clr Kendrick added: “This worries us, absolutely.”

At full council on Wednesday, Kirklees Council leader, David Sheard, said: “I would be extremely surprised is anyone in this chamber would agree to the plans that they are putting forward at the moment.”

The Government’s STPs programme is designed to offset the NHS’s growing deficit caused by an increasing elderly population and population with complex health and social needs.

Local NHS chiefs have been ordered to draw up STPs showing how they can make local NHS economies sustainable.

Many NHS campaigners believe the programme, designed to close a £30bn shortfall in the NHS, will lead to a reduced NHS and further privatisation.

The Kirklees NHS economy is already under stress with cuts to GP surgeries and a plan to demolish Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and replace it with a smaller hospital with no emergency department.

Bridget Matthews, of pressure group Friends of HRI, said: “It’s now clear that our NHS – the envy of the world – is being purposely starved of funds and the astonishing level of proposed ‘savings’ will leave it wide open to privatisation and insurance based healthcare.”

Nicola Jowett, of #HandsOffHRI, added: “It’s not right that healthcare has become driven by cost rather than need.”

Around 100 protesters are set to demonstrate outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Saturday demanding a rethink on the STP programme.