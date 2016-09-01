Castle Hill School in Newsome becomes an academy

A special school in Huddersfield has converted to an academy.

Today’s move means that Castle Hill School in Newsome is no longer under Kirklees Council control and will be in control of its own budgets with the funding coming directly from central government.

The day-to-day running of the school will be the headteacher’s responsibility overseen by a charitable organisation called an academy trust.

The school was set up in 2006 to replace two other special schools, Highfields in Edgerton and Turnshaws in Kirkburton.

Castle Hill School, Newsome, Huddersfield.

It caters for learners aged three to 19 with severe or profound learning difficulties. Many of the students also have complex needs linked to physical or health difficulties and some are identified as being on the autistic spectrum. Many also have sensory impairments and some are multi-sensory impaired.

Headteacher Gill Robinson received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for her work at the school.

She came to Kirklees in 1991, joining Turnshaws School where she became deputy head in 1996 and headteacher two years later.

Mrs Robinson was instrumental in the work to merge Turnshaws with Highfields School. In 2004 she stepped aside from her headteacher job to work with architects and the council to plan the new building which would become Castle Hill School and make sure it was appropriate for the children.

Gill Robinson, Head of Castle Hill School, Newsome, Huddersfield.

She toured the country looking at other new schools to ensure it was of the best possible design.

The new school opened in 2006 with Mrs Robinson as headteacher and her drive and determination saw it make an immediate impact.

Within 18 months of opening it received a glowing Ofsted report which was repeated three years ago when inspectors said it was outstanding, reaching the top grade in every area.

A spokesman said: “We are aware that Castle Hill becomes an academy from September 1. As with any school which decides to take this route, Castle Hill will continue as an important partner of the council in providing high-quality care and learning.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Kirklees family of schools and our priority is that all schools, regardless of their status, help students to fulfil their potential so that young people in Kirklees are rounded, resilient and ready for the next stage in their lives.”