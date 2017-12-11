The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new cafe opened in Leeds today - and for some, it’s purrrrrrfect.

Cat lovers can now sip coffee surrounded by over a dozen rescue cats at the feline-friendly, Kitty Cafe, on Leeds’ Kirkgate Street.

Customers can peruse a full menu of pizza, pasta, cakes and coffee while getting to know their furry hosts.

The first Kitty Cafe opened in Nottingham in 2015 and the idea has already proved popular with plenty in West Yorkshire too.

Kate Charles Richards, one of the cafe’s three owners, said they have taken bookings well in advance and received thousands of job applications.

She said: “For all intents and purposes December is almost booked up and it looks like it January is going to be the same.

“We’ve had one booking for Christmas Eve 2018 but they’ve also booked for this year as well and I think they’re planning to travel here anyway so I guess they’re expecting to like it.”

An hour long slot costs £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Groups larger than seven or those wanting to stay longer than an hour are encouraged to notify staff at the time of their booking so arrangements can be made.

Bookings can be made on the Kitty Cafe website, here.