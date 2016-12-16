Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat was found in agony in a house set up as a cannabis factory, a court heard.

The pet, named Biggins, was unable to walk properly after suffering ingrown claws and bleeding from his diseased face.

Police discovered the thin animal living in a totally unsuitable environment when they raided the address in Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

His owner Matthew Batley was in custody at the time but gave permission for a vet to examine Biggins, who said that he would been in pain for weeks.

At a hearing earlier this month, Kirklees magistrates found the 33-year-old guilty in his absence of charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and failing in his duty to ensure that its needs were met.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

He was arrested after missing court but did turn up for his sentencing today (Dec 16) when he was banned from keeping cats for three years.

Andrew Davidson, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, said that Biggins was neglected between July 1 and 22.

Police gained access to Batley’s home and noticed the cat in the front yard.

He said: “A cannabis grow had been set up in the property and the officer described the smell and the untidiness.

“She was of the view that it was unsuitable for animals to be kept in.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

“The cat was thin and clearly had a bad skin disease and was bleeding from his face.

“It’s claws were so overgrown and ingrown that the cat could not walk properly.”

Vet Jeremy Cookson examined Biggins and described him as suffering from a chronic and itchy skin condition.

His claws were penetrating deep into the into the pads of both front paws.

They were swollen and infected and would have caused him considerable pain for a few weeks.

Batley claimed that he had sought treatment for his cat in the past but was now suffering from financial difficulties.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client received a police caution for production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He told magistrates: “It was clear to my client that the animal needed treatment but he was unable to secure that treatment due to a lack of funds.

“He found the cat abandoned in his garden and rescued it. He’s had cats all his life and he’s not proud of the state it was in.”

Magistrates ordered Batley to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

They made a deprivation order, removing Biggins from his care, and banned him from owning or participating in the keeping of cats for three years.

Batley must also pay £300 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.