Cat crossbow attack: Devastated Meltham family demand justice

Fleur needs surgery to remove bolt from leg

Hayden and Michelle Bruniges whose cat, Fleur, was injured by a crossbow bolt
A family are demanding justice after cruel thugs shot their pet cat with a crossbow leaving her fighting for her life.

Michelle and Alan Bruniges, of Meltham, woke to find Fleur in her basket with a crossbow bolt through her leg.

Michelle said: “It’s just horrendous. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to do such a thing.

“They are just doing it for fun but must be really sick if that’s what they think is fun.

“She’s obviously tried to run off and been caught in the leg. To be going round with a crossbow is as lethal as a firearm.

“Whoever did this deserves to be punished.”

Michelle and Alan managed to get Fleur treated at Ashfield Veterinary Surgery in Meltham where vets carried out an x-ray which showed the bolt had gone clean through the leg, missing the bone.

Pet cat shot with crossbow bolt in Meltham X-ray from Ashfield Vets

Fleur immediately underwent hour-long surgery to have the bolt removed.

Michelle said: “We have two cats and they go out at night. We’ve got a cat flap so we have no idea what time she came home or even how she fitted in it.

“We were just devastated to see her in pain.”

Meltham cat
Michael Hunt, of Ashfield Surgery, said: “The cat has suffered an extremely serious injury. The biggest risk when she arrived was shock. She was clearly in discomfort.

“The team immediately stabilised her and gave her medication and transferred her to our Halifax branch for surgery.

“An x-ray was carried out which shows the arrow had missed the bone.

“If it had hit any other part of the body she would have died.

Hayden and Michelle Bruniges whose cat, Fleur, was injured by a crossbow bolt
“Fortunately she’d not suffered too much blood loss. If it had struck the bone we would have been looking at the loss of a limb.

“It’s still unknown how the injury will affect her but the surgery was successful.

“The biggest risk now is infection. The leg is extremely swollen and could have tendon damage.”

Business operations manager Mr Hunt added: “I’ve been here three and a half years and I’ve not seen anything like it before.

“But I know animals have been treated with crossbow injuries and what my colleagues have found is that when there is one, there may be a number.

“This cat is lucky she has made it home and her owners have been able to get her treated.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant to incidents such as these.

“Clearly it is very distressing for her owners.”

Fleur has now been allowed home to recover and will have regular checks to see if there is permanent damage to her leg.

Police are investigating the incident which happened between 8pm on Sunday and 5.20am on Monday.

Sgt Fay Swindin, of the Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a particularly nasty attack against a family pet.

“In the wrong hands crossbows can be a dangerous weapon and it is important that anyone looking to buy one understands the law governing the purchasing and possession of them.”

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone carrying a crossbow to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160382308.”

