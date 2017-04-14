Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major fire at the New House Hall is thought to have been started after a wood burning stove which accidentally ignited a bin.

The historic hall in Sheepridge, which dates back to 1550, went up in flames yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The 450-year-old mansion was extensively damaged by the fire with most of the windows blowing out and the roof gutted.

West Yorkshire Fire Service’s fire investigators posted on Twitter today (Friday): “Fire at Sheepridge yesterday is believed to have started accidentally after bin ignited by wood burning stove.”

Darrolynn von Mickwitz, her husband Christoph, their son Robin, Robin’s partner Penny Weynberg and their three grandchildren all live at the home.

The family-of-seven thanked the community for their support over the past 24 hours.

Darrolynn, who has lived in the house for 43 years, said: “The community have been absolutely fantastic. We’ve had offers of meals, cups of tea and beds from people we barely know and we are so, so grateful.”

Huddersfield firefighters were supported by crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Halifax during the incident, which broke out shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

Huddersfield Fire Station watch manager Andy Rose said: “We kept a pump at the scene overnight. Until about midnight we had an aerial appliance applying water and damping down.

“There was also one fire engine throughout the night monitoring the situation and dealing with any sporadic outbursts of fire in the building,

“We had people go inside to check out the situation. I didn’t go in personally but the damage is extensive.”

Darrolynn added: “We’re devastated at what has happened to our house, particularly since it’s of such historic importance and of importance to the community as well.

“But it’s just a house, the contents are just contents.

“There are seven of us living here and we’re all out safely and our dog’s out safely and that’s really all that matters. Things and houses can be replaced, people can’t.”

The Grade II* listed New House Road hall dates back to 1550 when it was built by Thomas Brook I whose initials can still be seen carved into the fireplace.

Local band Mr Shiraz have used the venue to film a video.

They posted on Facebook: “Just wanting to send our love out to the Von Mickwitz family. Robin Von Mickwitz and his family were kind enough to let us use their 16th century property to film our video for No Prophecy a few years ago and we were all blown away, not just by the beauty of the place and its surroundings but also the kindness and hospitality of the family, letting a band of idiots they barely knew takeover their home for the day to make our little film.

“We are thankful to hear the news that nobody was hurt in the blaze and from the bottom of our hearts hope you all get through this awful event.”