If you're a cat owner, nothing in your life is more precious than that ball of fluff - and protecting him or her is of the highest priority.

So you'll be relieved to hear Cats Protection has released some guidelines for keeping your furry feline safe when the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia hits.

With winds of up to 80mph expected, you never know what might happen.

Here are some cat safety guidelines from the charity.

Stock up on food and medication in case you can't leave your home

Get some cat litter and a tray in case you have to keep your cat inside - and store it high up in case of flooding

Consider keeping your cat inside to avoid the risk of them panicking and getting lost or injured

(Image: Flickr/Rain Rabbit)

If there is a flood risk, keep cats away from vulnerable areas, with access to food, bedding, cat litter and fresh water

Keep shed doors closed, wedged slightly open or install a cat flap so cats do not become trapped inside

Get a waterproof cat carrier and keep it nearby in case you need to leave in a hurry

(Image: RSPCA)

Ensure your cat is microchipped and the details are up to date

Take a good quality photo of your cat to circulate if he/she goes missing

Ensure your cat is fully vaccinated to protect against disease and can be taken into a boarding cattery if it becomes necessary

Have a supply of food, bowls, litter and tray, bedding and any medications ready to take with you

Put important documents together – pet insurance details, vaccination details, microchip details and phone numbers of people who can help

Consider taking out pet insurance

Neutering is vital it not only prevents unwanted kittens being born but also reduces roaming thereby keeping your cat closer to home

More information about cat safety is available here.