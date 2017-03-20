Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SPEEDING drivers could be slapped with a £2,500 fine thanks to a change in the law which comes into force next month.

From April 24 motorists caught speeding well above the legal limit will face much stiffer penalties.

English and Welsh courts will be have the power to issue larger fines and longer jail sentences for particularly bad driving thanks to the forthcoming change in the law.

Currently courts may fine up to £1,000 for speeding – but that is set to rise to £2,500 in a Government bid to discourage dangerous driving.

Fines for motorists caught going well above the speed limit will start from 150% of their weekly income, rather than the existing level of 100%.

You could also still be banned for up to 56 days or get six points.

The guidelines apply to all motorists and come into force on April 24, regardless of the date of the offence.

The Sentencing Council is also making changes to a range of other driving offences.

Basic sentencing ranges won’t change but the new guidelines are designed to help magistrates give a more thorough assessment of ‘culpability and harm’.

This relates to cases of careless driving, driving while disqualified and drink driving offences.