A young man discovered dead at Huddersfield Leisure Centre on New Year’s Eve was found hanging.

An inquest heard that 20-year-old Lucas Dean from Marsh had arrived for work at the centre as usual at 7.25am that day.

He was an apprentice plumber at the centre and his first job of the day was to check the PH levels in the spa.

But today’s hearing in Bradford was told that did not return from the task.

Coroner’s officer Carol Taylor told coroner Martin Fleming that Mr Dean’s team leader went to look for him and discovered him hanging in a plant room.

Paramadics were called but confirmed that Mr Dean had died at 8.47am.

The centre was then evacuated and closed for the rest of the day.

The inquest on Mr Dean, a former pupil at Salendine Nook High, was adjourned until March 31.

