CBE for Innocent Smoothies co-founder Richard Reed

Richard Reed at Buckingham Palace with his partner Nadia Troxler, where he received an CBE for services to the food industry and charity

Fruit smoothie entrepreneur Richard Reed has received his CBE.

Kirkheaton-born Richard, co-founder of Innocent Smoothies, was included in the Queen’s 2016 Birthday Honours List for services to the food industry and charity.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who grew up at Top Meadow in Upper Hopton, Mirfield, travelled to Buckingham Palace with his family where he received the award from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Richard, who attended Batley Grammar School, set up Innocent Smoothies with two friends he met at university in Cambridge in 1999.

Despite being told that their idea would never take off, their smoothie brand grew to become the biggest in Europe and was sold to Coca-Cola in 2013 in a deal that valued the business at £320m.

During his 15 years at the company, Richard developed a charitable arm called Innocent Foundation, which used 10% of its profits to fund global anti-poverty charities.

Richard’s parents David and Bridget live in Houses Hill and David spoke of his pride in his son’s achievements and the honour from the Queen.

“We’re very proud of him and it’s well deserved,” said David.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to build up the business, which has always maintained an ethical stance.

“They started making the smoothies in their kitchens and sold them on stalls such as at Cambridge Jazz Festival.

“It was extremely difficult for him to get it going as lots of investors told them there was no future in it.

“Fortunately one took a chance on them.

“He’s done a lot of work for charities but also has pioneered projects such as Art Everywhere in 2014.

“He talked advertisers into giving over billboard spaces for one month to show famous works of British art to passers by.”

Richard and his co-founders now preside over a new venture capital fund for consumer brands called JamJar.

“He’s a really big believer in entrepreneurship,” said David.