For a child under four there are few better treats than going to see the CBeebies programme Justin’s House live.

And the BBC frequently holds draws for tickets to its popular shows.

A series of Justin’s House, starring entertainer Justin Fletcher, was filmed at MediaCityUK, Salford, last summer and the next date is yet to be released.

But it’s worth keeping an eye on the CBeebies page for grown-ups where you can apply for tickets to shows when they become available here.

And you can find out about upcoming draws for audience tickets on all BBC shows via the BBC’s Shows and Tours page here.

You can enter your name for a chance to be picked at random to appear in the audience.

And if you’re lucky enough to be selected it won’t cost you a penny as tickets are free.

Justin’s House, which is filmed live, sees Justin’s house torn apart by clumsy Justin, Little Monster and his zany guests while the long-suffering Robert the Robot tries to restore order.