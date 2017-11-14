Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for help to trace a man after a cyclist was assaulted at Huddersfield Railway Station.

The incident happened at 1.30pm on Sunday, October 15, when the victim boarded a train at Huddersfield to travel to Leeds.

As he was getting on the train with his bicycle and dog, he accidentally knocked another man with his bike. They had a verbal altercation and the man then punched the cyclist on the jaw, knocking him to the floor.

The offender then got off the train and left the station, leaving the victim lying on the floor.

The 29-year-old victim sustained facial injuries and a dental plate was broken which punctured his cheek.

Pc Anthony McGibbon, of British Transport Police, said: “The victim is still receiving treatment to his facial and dental injuries sustained in this attack.

“There were passengers on the train who I believe saw what happened and I would like to speak to anyone who has not yet come forward.

“I would also like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as I believe he has information which could help the investigation.”

Call 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference number 309 15/10/17.