A man believed to be carrying a metal pole threatened a shopkeeper.

Now West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It occurred at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 19, when two males entered a shop on Holroyd Hill in Wibsey, Bradford, and made demands for cash and cigarettes.

The raiders took around £100 in cash before making their escape on foot.

One of them was thought to be carrying a metal pole.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Further enquiries have revealed that a white Volkswagen Golf was seen driving erratically in the area moments afterwards.

The vehicle is thought to have exited Dawson Avenue on to Smith Avenue at about 7.10pm, where it headed towards High Street at speed and then on towards Fair Road.

Detectives believe the vehicle could be linked to this investigation.

Anyone who recognises the male in the image or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170591875.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.