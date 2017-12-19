Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV camera is to be installed in Lindley.

The location of the new camera is still to be agreed, but it is expected that any decision about where to position the new CCTV will be based on local intelligence.

Kirklees Council has been given funding which will allow the portable CCTV camera to be moved up to 12 times over the next five years, focusing on hot spots across the ward. It will cost £3,925 for five years.

Lindley has been hit with crime and anti-social behaviour over the last year or so and the Examiner recently reported vandal damage to cars in Brian Street and Thomas Street.

In November last year, a public meeting was held at St Stephen’s Church to discuss concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour, following a spate of incidents, included cars being damaged, a house being peppered with airgun pellets and people being harassed.

The announcement about the new CCTV camera follows a crime safety advice event organised by the local neighbourhood police team at Lindley Library on Thursday, December 7.

A local police crime reduction officer was on hand to provide free crime safety advice to Lindley residents, as well as presenting information about the Euro profile locks and providing an update on vehicle crime in the area.

Further crime and community safety events are being scheduled for next year.

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke (Lib Dem, Lindley) believes that the new camera could prove to be effective in deterring crime in the area and will help to trace culprits.

He has worked closely with local residents as well as local neighbourhood police and agencies in relation to crime issues in the area, and hopes the camera will help people to feel safer.

He recently asked local residents about their experiences of crime as part of a survey, in order to get a clearer picture about local issues of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Clr Burke said he hoped the camera could be installed before the end of the year. He said: “I know that there are concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“There were requests from some residents about installing a new CCTV camera, so I’m glad that their voices have been heard and there is positive and definitive action.

“There have also been regular community events organised in the area, and I would like to praise the local police for their efforts and commitment to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Tackling crime is often complex and requires a strategic, co-ordinated approach, with the police, local agencies and residents working together.

“It’s vital for residents and the community to have a say and share their views and experiences of crime, and I’ll continue to listen to concerns and discuss options and possible solutions.

“I still believe that Lindley is a safe place to live, work and visit, but working together will be absolutely essential in making Lindley even safer.”