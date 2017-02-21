Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flytipper caught on CCTV dumping waste on a Meltham green space used by children has been branded ‘scum.’

The video captures two men pull up in a white Citroen Berlingo van on Golcar Brow Road, at around 10.15am on Tuesday.

An overweight, bald man then gets out of the van and drops a black bin bag on the grass.

It is thought the bag contained broken tiles.

The man is also seen throwing litter from the van into the street.

On the full length video he is then joined by another man who attaches a brown sofa to the roof of the van before they drive off.

A similar brown sofa is found dumped in Health House Wood, near Golcar, a few hours later although it is not know if the two incidents are linked.

One resident, who lives near the first incident, branded fly tippers ‘scum.’

The resident said: “They’re just scum.

“Everybody wants a clean neighbourhood. If it’s rubbish go and dispose of it properly – don’t just leave it on a nice estate.

“There’s kids who play on that green. It’s just disgusting what he’s doing.”

Kirklees Council has said it is investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Find out what a takeaway owner was fined for all this rubbish