A garage released CCTV after a brazen thief strolled on site and took £200 along with expensive equipment.

Springwell Motors in Liversedge were targeted on Thursday while owner Sean Savage was washing a car.

CCTV shows a man in a Huddersfield Town baseball cap on the site shortly before Sean noticed the cash and a diagnostic tool had been taken.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing today following a report of a break-in at an industrial unit on Headlands Road, Liversedge yesterday.

“Officers were called about the incident which took place at about 12.26pm after thieves entered a garage in the unit and made off with cash and a diagnostics tool.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees District Police via 101 with crime number 13170052837.