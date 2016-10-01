CCTV: Do you recognise these men wanted over repeated violent attacks on house in Batley?

Two men are wanted over repeated attacks on a house.

A property on Track Road in Batley has been subject to several violent incidents since April this year.

In the latest incidents, stones were thrown at the victim’s front window at about 3am on Friday September 30 and a vehicle parked outside was deliberately damaged by fire on overnight between Wednesday September 28 and Thursday September 29.

CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with a series of attacks on a house on Track Road in Batley

They follow incidents in April and June in which stones were thrown at the property’s windows and a vehicle was damaged with a rock by two men.

Police have released CCTV images of the men and would like to speak to anyone who can help identify them.

They also want to talk to anyone who has information about the crimes.

PC Chris Birkenshaw of Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We are investigating these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the men pictured or who has information about these offences.

“There is no obvious reason why this household has been targeted in this way and we are extremely keen to locate and take action against those responsible.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC 291 Chris Birkenshaw at the Batley and Spen NPT on 101.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”