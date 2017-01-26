Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost a quarter of women in Kirklees failed to turn up for their potentially lifesaving cervical cancer screening.

Some 23.5% of eligible Kirklees women, aged 25 to 64, failed to book in or simply did not attend, according to NHS digital.

And the number of younger women taking the test in Kirklees continues to fall year-on-year; in the 25 to 49 age group 75% attended in 2015 while 74.3% attended in 2016.

Meltham mum Joanna Tatlock, who was saved by an early screening, says it is ‘horrifying’ that such a large proportion of women decline or ignore the test.

Joanna said: “The fact that such a large number of women didn’t even book their test is horrifying when you think what the consequences could potentially be.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I would continue to urge every woman who is eligible for a smear to attend for the test.

“Take a friend with you. Ask for a specific member of staff to carry out the test. Just do whatever you need to do to feel comfortable and book your test.”

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week runs until Saturday and Kirklees health bosses are urging all women to attend their test when invited.

Huddersfield NHS chief, Dr Steve Ollerton, said: “One of the biggest risk factors for developing cervical cancer is not going for a cervical screening test.”