VAT on sales of the Christmas single in memory of late MP Jo Cox will be donated to charity, the Chancellor has announced.

A recording of The Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want, due out on Friday, features cross party MPs as well as Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson, Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley and David Gray.

Money raised from the single will go to the Jo Cox Foundation, which supports the Royal Voluntary Service and White Helmets.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said: “Jo Cox dedicated so much of her life to helping people less fortunate than herself and the charity named in her honour is carrying on that excellent work. It is only right that we do what we can to support that work and I am pleased to confirm that every single penny of sales from this single will go towards the good causes the Jo Cox Foundation supports.”