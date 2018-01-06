Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shopfronts are getting a facelift under a multi-million pound town centre improvement scheme.

The work is being done as part of the Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) to regenerate the Northgate area of Dewsbury.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has provided the initial £2m for the project with a further £1.7m provided by Kirklees Council. Launched in 2013, it has been extended for a further 18 months to take it up to the end of 2019.

One of the aims is to replace existing modern shop fronts with traditional designs and restore and preserve historical features.

Discount store Imsons in Queensway Arcade has been transformed with traditional, deep red signage and neat windows – making a significant difference to the aesthetics of the store and the arcade.

Properties at Corporation Street along with Northgate House have also undergone significant architectural makeovers – restoring original components and replacing windows and signs.

Takeaway restaurant Pizza GoGo has followed in the footsteps of neighbouring retailers Sweet & Salted and Simply Mobile by taking up the THI grant to make the street look smart and welcoming. Liverpool-based DK-Architects designed the shopfront’s new look.

Ifran Adam and Massi Vahed, of Pizza GoGo, said they were delighted that their application was accepted and added that the makeover had given their business a lift.

Planning applications to install new shopfronts have also been tabled for properties in Foundry Street and Northgate.

Clr David Sheard, of Kirklees Council, said: “Dewsbury is a traditional market town with some stunning architecture. Our investment in the Northgate is part of our commitment to the regeneration of the town and North Kirklees as a whole.

“We are proud of what the Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative has achieved so far and how this has dramatically changed the appearance of some of Dewsbury’s popular shops. We are hoping that in turn, the change in the town centre will make it a better area to live, work and visit and encourage more businesses to move into the town.”

He said: “It is essential that businesses and landlords take responsibility for the properties they own in Dewsbury and I would encourage those with businesses in the heritage area of town to consider how the scheme could be of benefit to them.”