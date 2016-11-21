Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A section of Huddersfield ring road was closed by police after a woman pedestrian was hurt in an accident with a car.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was involved in the accident just before Majestic wines on Queensgate just before 5pm yesterday.

The driver of a VW Golf which collided with the woman stopped at the scene following the incident.

A police spokesman said the woman was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance with potentially serious injuries. She was then moved to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police closed a section of the ring road as officers carried out inquiries. The road was expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists reported severe congestion.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said that the woman sustained head and ankle injuries.