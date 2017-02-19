Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man harassed a woman after becoming infatuated with her as they volunteered together at a charity shop, a court heard.

When Joanne Sanders spurned Jonathan Dyson’s advances, he repeatedly turned up at her Lindley home and was caught hiding in an alleyway.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to harassment when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told that they became friends while working as volunteers.

Dyson said he wanted to be more than friends and, despite Ms Sanders saying that she wasn’t interested, he began to turn up at her address in Cressfield Road every Saturday.

He was then caught driving past and Ms Sanders would hear coughing in the alleyway by her home and later discovered some discarded cigarettes.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “A few weeks later she was putting the wheelie bin out and he was in the neighbour’s garden crouched down.

“When asked what he was doing he said: ‘I don’t know’ and ran off.”

These incidents happened despite Dyson, of Broomfield Road in Marsh, being handed a 12-month restraining order previously. Police eventually arrested him by Ms Sanders’ home.

Magistrates adjourned Dyson’s sentencing for reports and banned him from contacting Ms Sanders or going to her home in the meantime.