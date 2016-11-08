Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity single has helped raise more than £4,600 for charity.

Health and fitness blogger Emma Kirke joined forces with Huddersfield-band Bravado Cartel to release a track ‘Just Like Fighting Shadows’ that hit number 33 in the iTunes download chart earlier this year.

The single was recorded in aid of Cancer Research UK after Emma met the band through her fundraising after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

Funds from charity single and a fundraising night organised by Emma have been added together and Emma and Shayne Whitton, drummer from the band, met the Cancer Research UK team to present the money.

Emma, who works as a nutritionist at Total Fitness in Waterloo, said: “My aim was to raise £2,000 on the evening by selling tickets for a dinner with entertainment, I had no idea how much the project would snowball and how many strangers would get involved and help myself and this cause.”

The artwork for the single was designed by Rob Egan, of Huddersfield, and has been displayed on the roof of Oliver Thomas’s Subaru Racing car for this season to raise awareness for the single, and to show support to those battling against cancer.

The grand total raised for Cancer Research UK is £4,666.15.