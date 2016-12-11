Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity is calling for people to donate their unwanted furniture and household items.

Mirfield-based Fusion Giving helps young homeless people and those on low incomes with food and furniture.

The charity takes away items for free and says it can help people who don’t want to pay the council to get rid of their builky items.

Kirklees began charging for its service earlier this year.

The council’s fees are £5 per item up to a maximum of four items, while it costs £20 for white goods such as fridges, freezers or cookers.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This is obviously going to cause people on low income problems in affording to have any unwanted items of furniture removed, not to mention people ‘fly tipping’ on estates and surrounding areas.

“We run a furniture recycling scheme in North Kirklees and donate unwanted furniture and household items to people in need.

“What we do ask is that all donations to the scheme are in good working order and beds, mattresses and sofas are free form rips and stains as well as carry a fire label.

“Unfortunately we do not collect gas cookers or clothing.”

Telephone: 01924 490702 for further information about our scheme and how we can work together.