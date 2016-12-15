The video will start in 8 Cancel

A wedding car driver was handed a fine after dropping off a bride at Huddersfield Town Hall.

John Sellers says Kirklees Council has shown little thought for people using the Ramsden Street civic building for weddings.

The Wakefield-based wedding car driver was unaware of the ‘bus gates’ introduced on High Street until he drove down to drop a bride off for her wedding ceremony in October.

With time ticking and just three minutes to spare before the wedding was due to begin, he was unable to turn back or turn onto Alfred Street as it’s no entry.

A week later he received a £30 fine which was upheld on appeal.

Mr Sellers said: “It was only when I was driving onto Market Street I saw there was a bus lane ahead so had to make an instant decision. I decided to continue and sort it out later.

“Access is difficult if coming from the Wakefield direction. There is no direct turn to the town hall from the ring road.

“Also, parking is difficult for wedding cars. I have a Rolls Royce Silver Spur so it’s a little longer than most cars, and there is often nowhere to park to wait.”

Mr Sellers says he’s spoken to two or three other wedding car operators who have experienced difficulties.

He added: “The whole thing does need some consideration, not just for myself but all wedding car operators.

“I’ve spoken to a few other operators who use Huddersfield and I know others have received a fine also.

“Whilst I appreciate space is reduced around the town hall due to scaffolding and maintenance, it would appear that no provision for wedding car parking has been made at all.

“The area outside the town hall is judged to be drop off/pick up only.

“In Pontefract when brides book their wedding they are given a parking pass, it means there is no aggravation, parking tickets or fines.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “For people wanting to drive up to the town hall between the hours of 10am and 4pm the following route applies: Exit the ring road onto Alfred Street, turn left onto Princess Street, turn right onto Corporation Street and then right onto Ramsden Street.

“Short stay parking spaces are available on both Corporation Street, and Ramsden Street.

“There is also short and long stay parking in the multi-storey Market Car Park.

“People who book a bespoke wedding package at Huddersfield Town Hall will receive two permits for the Ramsden Street permit bays.

“People using the Registry Office are advised that bridal parties can be dropped off and picked up from outside Huddersfield Town Hall but that they should make use of the nearby market hall to park whilst the ceremony is taking place.”