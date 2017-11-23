Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flamboyant B&B owner John Whitworth was branded an “opinionated chauvinist” in a bitter exchange of words with two fellow contestants on a Channel 4 show.

John, who runs The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge, found himself under fire in the second episode of Four in a Bed in which four pairs of B&B owners compete for the title of best establishment.

His showman persona didn’t go down too well with everyone on Monday’s show but in episode two last night Sally McAnulty and Teresa Shirley, who run self-catering cottages in Matlock, were boiling with rage at John’s antics.

After losing a sports day event, John suggested it had been a “fix” and that Sally and Teresa were “snitches and bitches”.

He claimed that the pair were “cheats” who would go to any lengths to win the competition.

Sally, a former model, was so angry with John she asked him if he wanted his teeth knocking out after he appeared to compare her with a dog during one heated exchange.

Over dinner she told him: “John, do you want me to knock your teeth out? You are so rude. I’m not a dog, I’m a woman.”

She labelled him a “patronising man” and a chauvinist.

Her colleague Teresa added: “The way he speaks to people is disgusting. I find his comments offensive and I think most women would.”

In reply, John said: “If somebody called me a chauvinist I think they are wrong. I treat everybody the same. I think Sally and Teresa feel threatened with the quality of my (B&B) place and are trying to cut me in my tracks.”

When it came to John’s feedback on Matlock’s Darwin Lake Holiday Village, which is run by Sally and Teresa, he handed aspects of the business low marks, saying the room was “a little bit bland” and the £25 ‘cook your own’ breakfast too pricey. He likened the breakfast to a cheap one he might get at a cafe.

He wrote: “Sally and Teresa are lovely girls but are out to win at any cost.”

He also accused the pair of unfairly judging his own B&B business, saying they had given it “stupid scores”.

Sally wasn’t impressed with his low scores, saying: “John has come here and slated our business and it does not reflect the truth in any way. That is game playing.”

Both Sally and Teresa said they wouldn’t want John to return.

“John is barred,” said Sally, with Teresa adding: “We would not take a booking from John.”

Other contestants handed the Matlock business scores of nine and 10.

* Watch the rest of the visits on Channel 4 at 5pm today and Friday.

The final show on Friday will see “tears, name calling and bitter rebukes,” according to Channel 4.