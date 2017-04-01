My mission was a simple one – could I buy a whole outfit for a fiver from Huddersfield’s newest value clothing range?
Armed with a £5 note I joined the crowds at Pep&Co, a new ‘shop inside a shop’ at the Poundland store in Victoria Lane.
Poundland’s not the usual place I’d shop for the latest trends (honest!), but with items starting at just £1 I had to find out if I could kit myself out for a fiver.
Well, not quite. But I wasn’t the only one trying, it seemed. The shop was packed with lots of cost-conscious buyers looking for bargains.
I was offered a 10% discount as I walked in – which is available until Sunday – but it’s only for customers paying over £10 which I most certainly was not.
I headed straight for the pumps because they’re not only a key option for girls like me who are fussy about shoes but they’re also constantly needing replaced.
Available in a range of colours, they would cost me £4 - the lowest price I’ve EVER found.
In stark contrast, grey and black low heel boots beside them cost £15.
It was at that point I realised I wasn’t going home with a new pair of shoes. Shoeless feet are still a trend though, right?
I scoured the rails like the true bargain-hunter I am but what did I find?
Featured items were short-sleeved cotton T-shirts in a range of colours and designs for £2.50 each and plain black, grey and white leggings for £3 each.
I picked up one of the cotton T-shirts with long sleeves and it appeared that full sleeves warranted a 50p price increase.
Black, red and khaki green strappy vest tops were £2 each and plain skirts were £3 each.
So I opted for a plain blue T-shirt and a pair of the plain black leggings.
With my total at £4.50, I miraculously managed to leave with 50p change, but sadly I had no shoes to match.