My mission was a simple one – could I buy a whole outfit for a fiver from Huddersfield’s newest value clothing range?

Armed with a £5 note I joined the crowds at Pep&Co, a new ‘shop inside a shop’ at the Poundland store in Victoria Lane.

Poundland’s not the usual place I’d shop for the latest trends (honest!), but with items starting at just £1 I had to find out if I could kit myself out for a fiver.

Well, not quite. But I wasn’t the only one trying, it seemed. The shop was packed with lots of cost-conscious buyers looking for bargains.

I was offered a 10% discount as I walked in – which is available until Sunday – but it’s only for customers paying over £10 which I most certainly was not.

I headed straight for the pumps because they’re not only a key option for girls like me who are fussy about shoes but they’re also constantly needing replaced.

Available in a range of colours, they would cost me £4 - the lowest price I’ve EVER found.

In stark contrast, grey and black low heel boots beside them cost £15.

It was at that point I realised I wasn’t going home with a new pair of shoes. Shoeless feet are still a trend though, right?

I scoured the rails like the true bargain-hunter I am but what did I find?

Featured items were short-sleeved cotton T-shirts in a range of colours and designs for £2.50 each and plain black, grey and white leggings for £3 each.

I picked up one of the cotton T-shirts with long sleeves and it appeared that full sleeves warranted a 50p price increase.

Black, red and khaki green strappy vest tops were £2 each and plain skirts were £3 each.

So I opted for a plain blue T-shirt and a pair of the plain black leggings.

With my total at £4.50, I miraculously managed to leave with 50p change, but sadly I had no shoes to match.