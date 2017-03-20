Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is one of the least adulterous towns in the country, according to a dating website aimed at ‘cheaters’.

The town is ranked 114th in the Infidelity Index which mapped the location data of the 1.1 million members of IllicitEncounters.com against each town’s adult population.

According to the website’s spokesman, Christian Grant, the ranking makes Huddersfield “one of the most faithful in the entire country”.

He said 754 people with Huddersfield postcodes had signed up to the site, although he said this did not mean they had actually had an affair or that their account was currently active.

The most adulterous city in Yorkshire is York, with 8,660 people - just over five per cent of its adult population - on the website’s books.

Nationally, Royal Tunbridge Wells ranks as the UK’s most adulterous town, while the Welsh town of Barry is the least adulterous.

Locally, Batley has 567 people on the website, while Halifax has 491 and Dewsbury 322.

Christian added: “York is the UK’s 11th most adulterous city, with 5.67% of its adult population cheating. It is, by far, the most adulterous city in Yorkshire.

“Sheffield came in 29th, Leeds was 35th, while Bradford (45th) and Wakefield (47th) were 8th and 6th most faithful cities in the country respectively.

“Regarding towns, it’s Harrogate, home to almost 1000 adulterers - 1.35% of its adult population - that is Yorkshire’s infidelity hotbed, and the 25th most adulterous place in the UK.

“However, it isn’t the only town from Yorkshire that broke the top 140.

“In fact, no less than 12 towns from the region appear in the top 140, including: Scarborough (49th), Batley (76th), Barnsley (82nd), Keighley (86th), Halifax (101st), Dewsbury (109th), Huddersfield (114th), Doncaster (125th), Rotherham (134th) and, finally, Middlesbrough (137th).”

The Examiner asked Christian about business morality and whether it encouraged cheating.

He said: “I can understand why someone might think that, but what I’d say is that we don’t hold anyone at gunpoint and force them to cheat on their partner.

“If they’re on the site, it’s because they want to be.

“Their marriage has hit the rocks and they’re going out of their way to find a site like ours.

“Even if we wanted to, we couldn’t force someone to have an affair. That’s a paramount decision that they come to on their own terms. All we do is provide a safe platform for them to conduct their affair once they’ve made that decision.”

The company says it has had over one million genuine users since 2004.