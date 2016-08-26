National Dog Day has been trending on Twitter all day - and you’ve been sharing pictures of your adorable pooches with us!

From Chunky the bulldog in his bowtie to Murphy the pup with his football, Huddersfield’s furry friends are utterly adorable.

The special day is all about appreciating the love and value that dogs bring to our daily lives.

The day is supported by the National Dog Day Foundation which discourages purchasing dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills.

If you’re a dog lover, why not do your bit for homeless and abused dogs?

Wannabe dog owners are encouraged to support reputable breeders or adopt from rescue homes.

The day’s about celebrating working dogs too. From keeping us safe working for the emergency services, to supporting people who are blind, deaf or disabled, dogs do a lot for us humans, and this is an opportunity to give something back.