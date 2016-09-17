Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Everyone has seen it – Huddersfield’s most iconic landmark.

But how many have flown around Castle Hill like a bird?

Now you can simulate that experience with this stunning footage capturing Castle Hill and its surroundings.

In the last couple of centuries Castle Hill’s flat top has been used for rallies and meetings.

During the great weavers’ strike of 1883 a rally of between two and three thousand people braved bitter weather to listen to speeches by union leaders.

As well as meetings, Castle Hill has played host to bare-knuckled prize fights, dogfights and cockfights.

And it’s only by viewing it from above that you can see the sheer scale of the Victoria Tower which was completed in 1899 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign.

The drone video was captured by Khalil Zamir from Batley who began flying drones about three years ago.

Castle Hill drone video by Quadcopter K 3PRO

Khalil said: “It’s just a hobby but I like going to places which capture dramatic scenery and places you wouldn’t ever get to see.

“Castle Hill is a great place to walk around and the views are fantastic, so I decided to take the drone up there and see what we’d get.”

Khalil said he has owned a number of drones before but as his interest and hobby has grown he has now bought a 4K drone which captures even sharper images and can be programmed by a computer.

He added: “I programmed the route before I went. I wanted the drone to spiral the tower and plotted the route accordingly.

“You can programme it to your phone so you can see exactly what the drone is seeing.

“The more basic drones you operate manually.”