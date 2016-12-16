Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s an un-be-leaf-ably poor effort at marking out a football pitch.

Kirklees Council workers were sent to mark out a football pitch in Huddersfield recently.

But their work has been criticised by Examiner reader Kara Sherwood who shared this picture of workers’ attempts at Reinwood playing fields in Huddersfield.

It shows the white pitch lines laid on piles of leaves.

Said Kara: “If Kirklees are trying to save money, why do they send three workers out to Reinwood field to paint the white lines on the pitch, when all they’re doing is painting leaves which will inevitably rot or blow away?

“Waste of money!”

A Kirklees Council spokesman admitted it wasn’t their finest work and said they would have to do it again.

He said: “The team inadvertently painted over leaves on this site, which is subject to heavy leaf fall.

“This is not the normal operating practice, with the leaves normally blown away first.

“On this occasion this did not happen. All the crews have been reminded to make sure that they do follow the normal operating procedures.

“This site will be re-marked next week, as per the schedule of works, and the lines are useable until then.”