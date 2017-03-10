Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict stole from a Huddersfield store while on bail for thefts from two other shops in the town centre.

Steven Clowes, 39, pleaded guilty to three charges of shoplifting when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The first offence happened at Game in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on February 24.

Clowes, of no fixed address, entered the store with another male and took two Xbox controllers.

They concealed these on their person and then went into the Body Shop nearby and stole £40 with of men’s hygiene products.

Clowes then returned to Game, taking an Xbox headset before being detained by police nearby.

While on police bail for these offences he took four bottles of Jack Daniels whisky from Sainsbury’s in Market Street on March 6.

He removed the security tags, hiding two bottles down his trousers and the other two in his rucksack.

Magistrates were told that Clowes had a problem with drugs.

At the time he was spending £50 on heroin a day but was now working to overcome his addiction.

He was sentenced to six months of drug treatment plus 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.