A chef caught driving with five times the permitted level of cocaine in his system has been banned from the road.

Gareth Marshall was pulled over by police on Market Street in Holmfirth late on June 10.

They discovered a blue back containing white powder on the front passenger seat of the 26-year-old’s black Ford Fiesta.

He also handed over three bags containing green vegetable matter revealed to be cannabis.

Marshall, of Dean Avenue in Netherthong, failed a roadside drug test and was arrested.

A further blood test ahead showed that he had 48 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood in his system.

This was almost five times the legal limit of 10 micrograms.

Marshall pleaded guilty to offences of drug-driving and possession of controlled drugs of class A and B.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he was stopped for routine checks and there was no suggestion that there had been a problem with his driving.

She said that her client had been a user of both cocaine and cannabis socially.

Mrs Kidd added: “This incident has been a salutary warning and he will never touch them again.”

District Judge Michael Fanning banned Marshall from driving for a year.

He told him: “The threshold for illegal drugs in your blood is 10 micrograms, you were nearly 50 so five times that.

“It must have had an impact on your ability to drive - you were gambling with people’s lives.”

Marshall must also pay £450 in fines as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.