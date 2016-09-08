Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Chef Gareth Marshall caught driving with five times the permitted level of cocaine in his system

Banned from the road for a year

Richard Williams Cocaine
Cocaine

A chef caught driving with five times the permitted level of cocaine in his system has been banned from the road.

Gareth Marshall was pulled over by police on Market Street in Holmfirth late on June 10.

They discovered a blue back containing white powder on the front passenger seat of the 26-year-old’s black Ford Fiesta.

He also handed over three bags containing green vegetable matter revealed to be cannabis.

Marshall, of Dean Avenue in Netherthong, failed a roadside drug test and was arrested.

A further blood test ahead showed that he had 48 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood in his system.

This was almost five times the legal limit of 10 micrograms.

Marshall pleaded guilty to offences of drug-driving and possession of controlled drugs of class A and B.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he was stopped for routine checks and there was no suggestion that there had been a problem with his driving.

She said that her client had been a user of both cocaine and cannabis socially.

Mrs Kidd added: “This incident has been a salutary warning and he will never touch them again.”

District Judge Michael Fanning banned Marshall from driving for a year.

He told him: “The threshold for illegal drugs in your blood is 10 micrograms, you were nearly 50 so five times that.

“It must have had an impact on your ability to drive - you were gambling with people’s lives.”

Marshall must also pay £450 in fines as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.

Today's top stories

Cummins scraps green belt factory plans Latest from Huddersfield town centre David Ellam's family speak Latest crimes reported in the area
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Man made a gun-like gesture to a former work colleague after losing his job

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield

Richard Crowther from Dewsbury admits threatening behaviour

Previous Articles

Cleckheaton drink driver jailed to protect other motorists after being convicted for a third time

Anthony Joseph has been jailed after being stopped in Sheepridge Road

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Netherthong
Holmfirth

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Police incident, Queen Tap Yard, Huddersfield
  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man arrested as police investigate alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre
  2. Sheepridge
    Dog attack victim David Ellam's family describe their grief - and how they plan to move forward
  3. Crime
    Bikes stolen, burglary, paint thrown and other crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week
  4. Kirklees Council
    Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council
  5. Cummins Turbo Technologies
    Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent