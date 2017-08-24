Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub chain Wetherspoons issued a statement after a man collapsed and died at The Cherry Tree pub in Huddersfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who has not been named, had ordered food at popular pub in John William Street at around 2.30pm. Around half an hour later he alerted staff he needed help.

Staff and two customers gave first aid and an ambulance was called and the pub was closed to the public.

Police and paramedics arrived but the man is understood to have died at the scene.

The pub chain offered their sympathies to the man’s family and friends and have co-operated fully with the police, including offering CCTV to assist them.

A West Yorkshire Police woman confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “It is regret that we can confirm the death of a customer from The Cherry Tree pub.

“The male customer ordered food at around 2.30pm and just after 3pm approached the bar area, obviously requiring medical attention.

“Staff, together with two customers, assisted with first aid and immediately called an ambulance.”

He added: “Staff have helped the police in every way possible, with full details of the incident, as well as CCTV, and at this stage the cause of death is unknown.

“This was an understandably distressing incident for all that witnessed it and any staff affected will receive the full support of the company.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”