Chicken on the "hatchings" of the M62 on Thursday morning, captured by Stuart Grimley

Motorists maintained their sense of humour on Thursday morning despite long delays on the M62.

The westbound carriageway was turned to a “car park” after an accident involving a Honda and a lorry blocked several lanes between Chain Bar at Cleckheaton and Junction 27 at Birstall.

All lanes were closed for a time and queues stretched back beyond Junction 30 at Rothwell.

No-one was injured and the stricken vehicles were quickly removed but long tailbacks resulted, causing problems for rush-hour commuters.

Drivers, however, kept their cool – and their sense of humour – with one motorist tweeting a picture of a chicken crossing the M62 amid queues of cars!

The hen didn’t need to stop the traffic as she wandered over the – wait for it – ‘hatched area.’

40 minute delays on the M62 westbound

Stuart Grimley posted the funny snap and brought a smile to the faces of other motorists, many of whom would be late for work.

Stuart wrote: “ M62 – only in Yorkshire” with the hashtag #movingquickerthanme.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 6.42 this morning to junction 27 near Batley and Birstall to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and lorry.

“A few lanes were blocked. A black Honda Civic was in collision with a white lorry. Emergency services attended and both vehicles were recovered and the lanes were re-opened.

“There were no injuries reported.”