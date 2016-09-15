Motorists maintained their sense of humour on Thursday morning despite long delays on the M62.
The westbound carriageway was turned to a “car park” after an accident involving a Honda and a lorry blocked several lanes between Chain Bar at Cleckheaton and Junction 27 at Birstall.
All lanes were closed for a time and queues stretched back beyond Junction 30 at Rothwell.
No-one was injured and the stricken vehicles were quickly removed but long tailbacks resulted, causing problems for rush-hour commuters.
M62 - only in Yorkshire #movingquickerthanme pic.twitter.com/mTC4bDf5r4— Stuart Grimley (@135notout) September 15, 2016
Drivers, however, kept their cool – and their sense of humour – with one motorist tweeting a picture of a chicken crossing the M62 amid queues of cars!
The hen didn’t need to stop the traffic as she wandered over the – wait for it – ‘hatched area.’
Stuart Grimley posted the funny snap and brought a smile to the faces of other motorists, many of whom would be late for work.
Stuart wrote: “ M62 – only in Yorkshire” with the hashtag #movingquickerthanme.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 6.42 this morning to junction 27 near Batley and Birstall to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and lorry.
“A few lanes were blocked. A black Honda Civic was in collision with a white lorry. Emergency services attended and both vehicles were recovered and the lanes were re-opened.
“There were no injuries reported.”