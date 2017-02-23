Watch car crash test of old and new booster seats as law changes

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The law on child car booster seats has changed – so where in Huddersfield can you buy a safe, legal seat at a good price?

Failure to fit your car with a legally compliant booster seat could put your child’s safety at risk and result in a fine.

What is the law now?

UK law states that children must use a child car seat until they’re 12 years old or 135cm (4ft 5in) tall, whichever comes first.

But safety experts recommend you use a child car seat for all children under 150cm (4ft 11in).

For children weighing more than 36kg (5st 10lb) but under 150cm (4ft 11in) it is advised to go by height.

Visit the government website to get a more detailed description of the new laws.

Stores in Huddersfield offering deals on child car seats

Argos, Leeds Road Retail Park or Victoria Lane

High street store Argos has very reasonably priced car seats, starting at £32.50.

Make sure when searching for the right seat for your little ones that they are also correct based on weight and the height of the backrest.

Mothercare, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road

The Mothercare biggest ever baby event is currently running with huge savings on their car seat range.

With savings up to £85 the store has a lot to offer customers in need of a new seat.

Asda, Bradford Road, Brackenhall

The family favourite supermarket has a number of different styles and sizes which comply with the new laws ranging from £50-£190.

Tesco, Viaduct Street

Tesco have a fantastic car seat buying guide online to help with choosing the correct size children’s seats.

In desperate need of a new seat? Use their click and collect option from your local Tesco store.

Halfords, Bradford Road, Hillhouse

Halfords have an additional 10% off their car seats range for customers, and with low prices, such as a seat for £25, you can get a seat at a bargain price and know that your little ones are safe.

(Photo: PA)

Online deals

Kiddicare

The store has up to 30% off selected lines, with car booster seats being as little as £33.

You are also in with the chance of your little one having their favourite character themed seats at Kiddicare... with Spiderman, Disney Princesses and Star Wars amongst the few they have available in the sale.

Uber Kids

The online store UberKids has some great package options available when choosing a new travel system, with one offer including a base and two seats, taking your child from birth up to 4 years old for £639.98

If ordering online was a route you wanted to take, then with Uber Kids you can also set up a finance plan when spending over £280.

Very

Online store Very have a number of big brands such as Joie, Imax and Cossato featured on their website.

The stores range includes many character covered chairs from Paw Patrol, Disney’s Frozen and Batman just to name a few.