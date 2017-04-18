Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today – National Offer Day – will be a day of joy for some parents and one of disappointment for others.

Parents of four-year-old children have today found out which primary schools their kids will be attending in September.

But if your child hasn’t got his or her first-choice school don’t panic.

You have a right to appeal if you think the decision was made unfairly.

How do I appeal?

You are entitled to appeal against the council’s decision to refuse your child a place.

If you live in Kirklees, you can appeal via the council’s website here .

And if you live in Calderdale you can do it here .

Details of how to appeal should be included with the letter you received with the bad news, and sometimes an appeal form is automatically included.

What should I include?

You should fill out the relevant form via your local authority’s website and supply any evidence to support your application.

The panel will not have copies of any documents you have previously sent with your school application. You must sent them again if you want the panel to consider them.

Is there a deadline for appeals?

All local authorities and schools say appeals should be submitted as soon as possible.

Details of the deadline will be included on your offer letter.

- Why does a school reject an application?

In reception, year 1 and year 2, the class size is limited to 30.

Your application can be turned down if all the classes are already full.

When can’t you appeal?

If your child has been permanently excluded from two or more schools, you cannot appeal for two years from the date of the latest exclusion.