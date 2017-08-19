Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking figures show that a child is reported missing approximately once every two hours six minutes in West Yorkshire, police figures revealed.

Once missing they pose the risk of be harmed or hurt and in dangerous situations, often fueled by drugs and or alcohol.

A hard-hitting video shows the risks a young person can face on the streets to deter others to seek help.

The story of Jessica is documented in the ‘Making the Invisible, Visible,’ film as she ends up begging, and using drugs.

West Yorkshire Police is backing a national ‘Running Away from Home’ campaign to promote ways young people can seek help before they go missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said: “The impact of the child or young person running away can be terrible. The statistics show that we as a force deal with a lot of missing children and young people and we see the impact it has, not only upon the individual who goes missing, but their friends and loved ones too.

“That is why we are working with partner agencies to show children and young people thinking of running away that help is available, regardless of the problems they are facing.”

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/runningaway and look out for the hashtag #runningaway on social media.