A convicted child sex offender thought to be working in Dewsbury is wanted on a European Arrest Warrant.

Florin Sztoica, 18, is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant after being found guilty of child sex offences in Romania.

Sztoica was sentenced to two years and six months in jail in his native country but he is thought to be living and working in West Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to find him. It is believed that Florin Sztoica has been living and working in the Dewsbury area of Kirklees but that he may have contacts across West Yorkshire and UK.”

Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170322082.