Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Dewsbury have announced a four-day operation to tackle child sexual exploitation and other crimes.

Officers will step up high visibility patrols in the town centre and are to work alongside other agencies to tackle crimes including CSE, anti-social behaviour and road traffic offences.

Among those working with police during the operation are children’s charity Barnardos, youth engagement workers, sexual health workers, alcohol abuse workers and mental health nurses.

The operation will be launched on Tuesday next week and will run until Friday.

PC Chris Birkenshaw, of Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Team, said: ”We hope that the increased police presence over the coming weeks will be welcomed by the community.

"Our officers and representatives from partner agencies will be engaging with the public and young public in the area and will be on hand to provide help and advice as well as crime prevention tips.

“Also as part of this operation, we will be proactively targeting poor and anti-social use of vehicles across the district.

"One of the main focuses is highlighting the dangers of the fatal four offences: speeding, drink or drug driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

“We hope that residents feel confident and reassured after speaking to the officers that we will take action against any anti-social behaviour and would urge anyone to come forward and contact us if there are any concerns or ongoing issues.”