Charity Childline say contacts about online sexual abuse have soared by nearly a quarter.

The charity, which operates a phoneline, online chat and email site for young people, says there were 3,716 Childline counselling sessions about online sexual abuse last year – a 24% increase from 2014/15 when there were 2,994 contacts.

And they say it’s increased by 250% over the past three years.

Parents are now being urged to talk about online safety to their children when giving internet devices as Christmas gifts.

(Photo: Jon Challicom/ChildLine/PA Wire)

NSPCC boss Peter Wanless said: “The web can be a fantastic place for children and young people to socialise, explore their interests, and learn, but every parent buying an internet device should be aware that there are risks too and think about installing parental controls.

“In the last year we’ve seen a staggering rise in online sexual abuse, with many children turning to Childline when the situation has escalated. Often groomers will use devious tactics to lure in young people and manipulate them into situations that leave them feeling frightened and ashamed.”

Online sexual abuse can take the form of grooming and child sexual exploitation to sexting and with tablets and smart phone top of many children’s Christmas list, it is vital parents talk to their children about being safe online.