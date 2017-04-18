Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children were seen acting suspiciously moments before a garage burst into flames in Thornton Lodge.

The three children, thought to be aged about 13 or younger, were caught on CCTV cameras messing about around the back of a domestic garage next to a house on Crosland Road.

After the children ran away, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the garage.

The householder used a hose pipe and bowls of water to tackle the fire which badly damaged the garage and its contents. No-one was injured.

Two fire crews from Huddersfield fire station attended the scene after being alerted at 4.44pm today.

A fire service spokesman said: “Kids can be seen on CCTV approaching the garage, looking suspicious and then a couple of minutes later the roof is on fire. We believe it has been started deliberately.

“The family’s actions with a hose pipe and bowls of water have reduced the damage to the property.”

Police were also called to the scene after being alerted by fire crews.