Children were seen acting suspiciously moments before a garage burst into flames in Thornton Lodge.
The three children, thought to be aged about 13 or younger, were caught on CCTV cameras messing about around the back of a domestic garage next to a house on Crosland Road.
After the children ran away, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the garage.
The householder used a hose pipe and bowls of water to tackle the fire which badly damaged the garage and its contents. No-one was injured.
Two fire crews from Huddersfield fire station attended the scene after being alerted at 4.44pm today.
A fire service spokesman said: “Kids can be seen on CCTV approaching the garage, looking suspicious and then a couple of minutes later the roof is on fire. We believe it has been started deliberately.
“The family’s actions with a hose pipe and bowls of water have reduced the damage to the property.”
Police were also called to the scene after being alerted by fire crews.