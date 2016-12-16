Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A raid on a school’s private bird collection has left children, staff and parents devastated.

Thieves broke through a fence at Upper Batley High School overnight on Thursday to target the school’s exotic birds.

They smashed their way into sheds taking 16 birds in total, including parakeets, canaries, budgies and doves.

The animals were collected as part of a ‘farm’ created and paid for by parents and teachers.

Staff and children were reportedly in tears when the shocking break in was discovered on Thursday morning.

One of the upset parents hoping to help trace the stolen birds said: “The children have bought all the animals out of their own money.

“They are absolutely heartbroken and so are parents and teachers.

“The children have had to take the rest of the birds and animals home in case the thieves come back.”

The school is now appealing for people to keep an eye out for the birds being sold on the black market.

Police said they were appealing for witnesses to the break-in at the Blenheim Drive premises.

The incident happened between 4pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

Insp Mohammed Rauf, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any suspicious activity to get in contact.

“Likewise if any bird fanciers or pet shops are offered birds for sale in a deal that seems suspicious the please call.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160737075.

It is thought that an offender or offenders broke in to the aviary and took the birds – two doves, seven parakeets, four rosella parakeets and three kakariki parakeets were taken.